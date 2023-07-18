TOU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.35, changing hands as high as $66.52 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $52.34 per share, with $84.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.45.

