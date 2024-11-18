Totech Corporation Reports Strong Half-Year Growth

Totech Corporation (JP:9960) has released an update.

Totech Corporation reported impressive financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 7.3% and profit attributable to owners surging by 70.2% compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a 3-for-1 stock split, reflecting a strong equity position and an optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Investors might find Totech’s robust growth and strategic financial maneuvers appealing as the company continues to expand its market presence.

