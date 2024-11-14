News & Insights

Stocks

TotalEnergies Innovates with Real-Time Methane Detection

November 14, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies is advancing its efforts to curb methane emissions by deploying continuous, real-time detection equipment across all its operated Upstream sites. This initiative, part of their goal to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030, involves using technologies like IoT sensors and infrared cameras for immediate corrective actions. This pioneering move sets a new industry standard and highlights TotalEnergies’ commitment to sustainable practices.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.