TotalEnergies Innovates with Real-Time Methane Detection

TotalEnergies is advancing its efforts to curb methane emissions by deploying continuous, real-time detection equipment across all its operated Upstream sites. This initiative, part of their goal to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030, involves using technologies like IoT sensors and infrared cameras for immediate corrective actions. This pioneering move sets a new industry standard and highlights TotalEnergies’ commitment to sustainable practices.

