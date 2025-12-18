Markets

Toshiba Tec Signs MOU With Kaga Electronics To Collaborate On Retail Solutions

December 18, 2025 — 12:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Tec Corp. (TSHTY, TSHTF, 6588.T), a Japanese technology company, on Thursday announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaga Electronics Co., Ltd. (8154.T) to collaborate on product development and manufacturing for the retail industry.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive collaboration framework covering product planning, manufacturing, component procurement, installation, and shipping, aimed at delivering high-quality and highly reliable hardware for the retail sector.

The company stated that the initiative aims to improve product quality and enhance supply stability throughout the entire product development and manufacturing process.

The partnership targets the growing demand for smart stores that improve customer convenience while enhancing operational efficiency.

Under the agreement, both companies will conduct joint examinations in four key areas, such as product development, including verification of prototyping and mass production, component procurement, focusing on cost reduction and supply stability, manufacturing, with quality control and production system improvements, and installation, covering final assembly and product shipping frameworks.

