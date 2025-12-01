Tortilla Mexican Grill Appoints Duncan Garrood As New Chair

(RTTNews) - Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (MEX.L), the biggest fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in Europe, announced that Duncan Garrood has been appointed as its new Chair, starting on December 5, 2025. He'll be taking over from Emma Woods, who is stepping down after four years in the role.

Duncan is currently the CEO of Empiric Student Properties PLC and comes with a wealth of leadership experience, having previously served as chief executive at Punch Taverns, Bill's Restaurants, and Ten Entertainment Group.

MEX.L closed Monday's trading at GBP 37.00 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.