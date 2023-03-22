Torrid Credit Card: Things To Know And Top Alternatives

The Torrid Credit Card* is useful if you want to save a little cash on plus-size purchases. It doesn’t attract an annual fee, and cardholders enjoy an ongoing 5% discount on purchases. Then, it’s downhill from there. The lofty APR () and extra fees will have you looking elsewhere for a store-branded credit card. And unlike most store cards, it doesn’t offer many rewards and is only good for the occasional coupon or special offer.

Highlights of the Torrid Card

No annual fee: You get rewards for your purchases but don’t have to pay a fee for the privilege.



Welcome offer: (the 40% off new customers may be able to get without getting a card).

Cardholders get instant access to exclusive discounts, promotions, giveaways and in-store events.

You don’t need a high credit score: Your odds of getting approved are good if your credit score exceeds 640.

Torrid Credit Card Benefits

Welcome offer: . But the discount code must be used the day the card gets approved. If you’ve been planning to revamp your wardrobe, this would be the best time to do it. Note that if you’ve never shopped at Torrid before you might be able to get the same 40% off discount without getting the credit card just by signing up for Torrid’s promotion emails.

at Torrid stores and torrid.com. But this discount can’t be used together with the 40% off sign-up offer. Cannot be combined with catalog/mailer coupons, boxstuffer codes or select sitewide promotions.

Cardholders get access to exclusive sales and offers not available to non-cardholders.

Uncomplicated store loyalty program: The program has three tiers: Insider, Loyalist and VIP. How much you spend will determine the tier you’re placed in. Members receive varying rewards for every 250 points collected and a birthday gift.

There are different ways to collect additional points—clicking the store’s marketing email, sharing a product or a product review online, posting an Insta photo or linking an Instagram account to a Torrid Rewards account.

Account activity is reported to credit bureaus: You can improve your credit by making regular, on-time payments.

Who Should Get the Torrid Credit Card?

If you want to get a 5% discount on all your purchases and access to exclusive deals, get the Torrid card. But if you usually carry a balance, the high APR on the card will outweigh the benefits.

Shoppers without the card can still enjoy the perks of the Torrid Rewards Program as long as they have a free Torrid Rewards account. They can get their hands on various store deals—buy-one-get-one deals, 50% off on clearance items, 25% off on select styles and more.

The Torrid credit card doesn’t have an annual fee, but its high APR— at the time of writing—makes it an expensive addition to your wallet. Carry a balance for too long and you’ll completely wipe out the savings. In addition to the higher than average APR, the card also carries substantial fees.

The Torrid credit card can only be used for store purchases. If you are not a frequent shopper at Torrid, consider getting a general rewards credit card.

Alternatives to the Torrid Credit Card

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Love planning your purchases around bonus categories to maximize your rewards? Get the Chase Freedom Flex℠*.

Earn a . You can earn .

The card offers a .

It’s worth noting that this card is subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule, so you won’t get approved if you’ve opened more than five credit cards in the past 24 months.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

No other card can reward you better if you have an Amazon Prime membership. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* earns .

Unlike the store-branded Torrid credit card, you can use the Amazon credit card at any location that accepts Visa and earn rewards. And redemption options are quite many for a store card. You can redeem your points on Amazon.com or for cash back, gift cards and travel.

To apply for the card, you need a $139 Amazon Prime Membership ($69 for students). Cardholders enjoy . .

Amazon sells plus-size clothes and accessories for women in The Plus Shop. Like Torrid, the shop breaks barriers and introduces a new approach to fashion.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

If you’re looking for a good cash-back rewards card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a solid choice. Unlike other 2% cash-back cards like Citi® Double Cash Card and the PayPal Cashback Mastercard®*, it comes with a welcome bonus. You get a .

Cardholders enjoy .

When pitted against the Torrid credit card, the Wells Fargo credit card is the clear winner. It earns rewards at every location Visa is accepted, including Torrid. This cash-back card will serve you better and help you save more.

Is the Torrid Credit Card for You?

The Torrid card is tailor-made for loyal and long-term Torrid members. It offers some unique features not available to non-cardholders, like a 5% discount on purchases. However, it lacks an intro APR offer, and its APR is higher than average. There’s a myriad of cash-back credit cards with 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses and other perks which may be a better fit.

