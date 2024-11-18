Torque Metals Updates on Director’s Stock Movements

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. announced changes in Director Andrew Alexander Woskett’s interest in company securities, including an on-market purchase of 72,464 fully paid ordinary shares and the conversion of 1,000,000 Class B Performance Rights. These transactions reflect strategic movements in the company’s stock holdings, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

