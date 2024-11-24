News & Insights

Torque Metals Reports Promising Year with Paris Gold Project

November 24, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd has made significant strides in 2024, investing heavily in exploration activities and achieving a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at its Paris Gold Project. The company reported a promising inventory of gold resources and demonstrated high gold recovery rates, positioning Paris as a potentially low-cost processing opportunity. With ongoing drilling and metallurgical testing, Torque Metals anticipates further expansion and success in the coming year.

