Torque Metals Reports Promising Year with Paris Gold Project

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.
Torque Metals Ltd has made significant strides in 2024, investing heavily in exploration activities and achieving a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at its Paris Gold Project. The company reported a promising inventory of gold resources and demonstrated high gold recovery rates, positioning Paris as a potentially low-cost processing opportunity. With ongoing drilling and metallurgical testing, Torque Metals anticipates further expansion and success in the coming year.
