Torque Metals Announces AGM with Digital Access

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 25, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders can access meeting materials electronically. The company encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communications to cut costs and streamline the process. Those without electronic access can request hard copies through the company’s share registry.

