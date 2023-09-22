News & Insights

Toromont Names Michael McMillan CEO, John Doolittle CFO

September 22, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO), a provider of specialized capital equipment Friday named Michael McMillan as its new president and chief executive officer, effective October 15. He will be succeeding Scott Medhurst who is retiring after 35 years with the company.

The company also appointed John Doolittle as the executive vice president and chief financial officer who will be taking over from Michael McMillan.

McMillan has more than 25 years of financial experience and has served as the finance chief of Parkland Fuel Corp.

Doolittle had served as the CFO of many public and private companies including Open Text and Mattamy Homes.

On Thursday, shares of Toromont Industries closed at $111.04 down 0.46% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

