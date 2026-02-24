Toromont Industries (TMTNF) Price Target Increased by 17.56% to 152.21

The average one-year price target for Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) has been revised to $152.21 / share. This is an increase of 17.56% from the prior estimate of $129.48 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $132.41 to a high of $175.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.68% from the latest reported closing price of $88.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toromont Industries. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 40.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMTNF is 0.15%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.22% to 4,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 727K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 269K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 9.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 237K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.