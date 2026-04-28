Toromont Industries Ltd. Reports Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $92.69 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $74.43 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $1.228 billion from $1.089 billion last year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92.69 Mln. vs. $74.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.228 Bln vs. $1.089 Bln last year.

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