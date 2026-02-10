Toromont Industries Ltd. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $157.2 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $156.3 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $1.421 billion from $1.307 billion last year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157.2 Mln. vs. $156.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.421 Bln vs. $1.307 Bln last year.

