Toromont Industries Ltd. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$140.61 million, or C$1.72 per share. This compares with C$130.95 million, or C$1.59 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to C$1.31 billion from C$1.33 billion last year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$140.61 Mln. vs. C$130.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.72 vs. C$1.59 last year. -Revenue: C$1.31 Bln vs. C$1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.