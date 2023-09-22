Toromont Appoints Michael McMillan As CEO, John Doolittle CFO

(RTTNews) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO), a provider of specialized capital equipment Friday named Michael McMillan as its new president and chief executive officer, effective October 15. He will be succeeding Scott Medhurst who is retiring after 35 years with the company.

The company also appointed John Doolittle as the executive vice president and chief financial officer who will be taking over from Michael McMillan.

McMillan has more than 25 years of financial experience and has served as the finance chief of Parkland Fuel Corp.

Doolittle had served as the CFO of many public and private companies including Open Text and Mattamy Homes.

On Thursday, shares of Toromont Industries closed at $111.04 down 0.46% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.