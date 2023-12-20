Toro (TTC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.11, changing hands as high as $102.00 per share. Toro Company shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $78.35 per share, with $117.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.12.

