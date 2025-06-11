Toro a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (TTC)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Toro Company is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.43% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $86,095,977 worth of TTC shares.
Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Toro Company is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/17/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TTC, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
TTC operates in the Industrial Machinery & Equipment sector, among companies like Deere & Co. (DE), and Lam Research Corp (LRCX).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: Earnings History
CELL Videos
GTN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.