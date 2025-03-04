TORO Earnings Preview: Recent $TTC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TORO ($TTC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,015,371,351 and earnings of $0.63 per share.

TORO Insider Trading Activity

TORO insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 2 purchases buying 300 shares for an estimated $24,444 and 0 sales.

TORO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of TORO stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.