Toro Co Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Toro Co (TTC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $73 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $89.9 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $89.4 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $1.066 billion from $1.076 billion last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73 Mln. vs. $89.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.066 Bln vs. $1.076 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year (fiscal 2026), the company expects its earnings below Street view.

Toro Company, said: “For fiscal 2026, management expects total company net sales growth in the range of 2% to 5% and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $4.35 to $4.50. This guidance reflects mid-single digit earnings growth for the near term.”

Analysts, on average, forecast the company to report earnings of $4.63 per share for the year.

For fiscal 2025, Toro Company has posted adjusted income of $4.20 per share, on sales of $4.510 billion.

TTC was up by 3.11% at $75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

