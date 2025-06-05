Toro Co. Cuts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, The Toro Company (TTC) lowered its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, based on current visibility, inclusive of anticipated tariff impacts.

The company said the guidance also reflects a reduction in volume from macro factors that have driven increased homeowner and channel caution, continued strong demand and stable supply for our underground construction and golf and grounds businesses, and weather patterns aligned with historical averages for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share on net sales between flat and down 3 percent from last years $4.58 billion, implying net sales between $4.44 billion and $4.58 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.40 per share on net sales growth of flat to 1 percent from last years $4.58 billion, implying net sales between $4.58 billion and $5.04 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.31 per share on revenue growth of 0.73 percent to $4.62 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

