News & Insights

Markets
TTC

Toro Co. Cuts Annual Earnings Outlook; Stock Down - Update

September 05, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

The Toro Company (TTC) has revised down its annual earnings guidance, below analysts' forecast. The stock was trading down in pre-market.

Excluding items, for the full-year, the company now expects earnings of $4.15 to $4.20 per share versus the prior outlook of $4.25 to $4.35. Analysts, on average, project the firm to earn $4.3 per share for the year.

Toro now anticipates annual sales growth of about 1 percent, compared with earlier outlook of low single-digit sales growth.

TTC was trading down by 10.53 percent at $81.42 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q3 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for Toro Co (TTC):

Earnings: $119.3 million in Q3 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $123.7 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.22 per share Revenue: $1.156 billion in Q3 vs. $1.081 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.