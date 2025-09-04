Toro Co Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $53.5 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $119.3 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $122.5 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

