Toro Co Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.9 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $52.8 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $72.6 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $1.036 billion from $995.0 million last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.9 Mln. vs. $52.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.036 Bln vs. $995.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.40 To $ 4.60 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 6.5 %

