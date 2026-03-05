Toro Co. Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, The Toro Company (TTC) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 6.5 percent from with last year's $4.51 billion, implying net sales between $4.65 billion and $4.80 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 5 percent

"Looking ahead, we are investing in technology and innovation that enhance customer productivity, capitalizing on market opportunities and customer demand, and leveraging our diverse portfolio of leading brands for profitable growth and competitive advantage," said Richard Olson, chairman and CEO.

The company noted that the impact of the Tornado acquisition is expected to add approximately 2 percent to total company net sales and be modestly accretive to adjusted earnings per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TTC is trading on the NYSE at $102.89, up $2.09 or 2.07 percent.

