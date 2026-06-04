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Toro Co. Again Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 6.5% - Update

June 04, 2026 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, The Toro Company (TTC) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on the better-than-expected first-quarter performance, , while also reflecting the persistent and dynamic inflationary environment.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.62 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 6.5 percent from with last year's $4.51 billion, implying net sales between $4.69 billion and $4.80 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 6.5 percent

"We continue to capitalize on market opportunities in underground construction, landscape contractor and golf, while successfully executing our margin improvement initiatives," said Richard Olson, chairman and CEO.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TTC is trading on the NYSE at $96.86, up $5.88 or 6.46 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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