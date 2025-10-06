Markets
TTC

Toro To Acquire Tornado Infrastructure Equipment

October 06, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Toro Company (TTC) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire publicly held Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd., a manufacturer in the vacuum truck industry. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Tornado Infrastructure Equipment is a manufacturer of vacuum trucks and industrial equipment solutions for the underground construction, power transmission and energy markets.

The Toro Company will purchase all of the outstanding shares of Tornado Infrastructure Equipment for C$1.92 per share, or a fully diluted equity value of C$279 million, and plans to finance the acquisition with debt from existing credit facilities and additional financial arrangements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.