TORM (TRMD) Price Target Increased by 27.09% to 29.65

The average one-year price target for TORM (NasdaqGS:TRMD) has been revised to $29.65 / share. This is an increase of 27.09% from the prior estimate of $23.33 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.74 to a high of $32.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.48% from the latest reported closing price of $29.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in TORM. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 29.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMD is 0.14%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.79% to 39,071K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMD is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 26,425K shares representing 25.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,581K shares , representing a decrease of 53.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,043K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%.

Norges Bank holds 1,246K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIL holds 642K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 536K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.