Torm Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) reported a sharply stronger first quarter of 2026 and raised its full-year outlook, citing firm freight markets, geopolitical disruptions and what management described as the company’s operating advantages in a highly volatile tanker market.

Chief Executive Officer Jacob Meldgaard said the company delivered “a very strong first quarter,” with performance driven by “strong freight rates, disciplined execution and the One TORM platform.” He said the company’s centralized commercial and operating model has allowed it to react quickly to movements in spot prices and capture higher utilization and earnings.

For the quarter, TORM reported time charter equivalent, or TCE, earnings of $286 million, EBITDA of $201 million and net profit of $122 million. Chief Financial Officer Kim Balle said fleet-wide average TCE was $34,937 per day, with LR2 vessels earning more than $41,000 per day, MR vessels earning just under $33,000 per day and LR1 vessels earning about $35,000 per day.

Guidance Raised After Strong Start to 2026

TORM raised its full-year 2026 guidance, with management pointing to first-quarter performance and strong second-quarter bookings. The company now expects full-year TCE of $1.15 billion to $1.45 billion, up from its prior range of $850 million to $1.15 billion. EBITDA guidance was increased to a range of $800 million to $1.1 billion, compared with the previous range of $500 million to $900 million.

Balle said the company had secured 57% of its earning days in the second quarter at a fleet-wide average TCE of $71,494 per day. He described those rate levels as “unprecedented for the product tanker market,” while noting that the outlook remains subject to market volatility, geopolitical developments and changes in trade patterns, particularly in the second half of the year.

First-quarter TCE: $286 million

First-quarter EBITDA: $201 million

First-quarter net profit: $122 million

Earnings per share: $1.21

Declared dividend: $0.70 per share

Dividend Payout Affected by Working Capital Build

The board declared a dividend of $0.70 per share, equal to a payout ratio of 58%. Balle said that ratio was affected by a roughly $30 million increase in net working capital during the quarter, tied to higher freight rates and elevated bunker prices.

In response to a question from Evercore ISI analyst Jon Chappell, Balle said the working capital increase reflected the timing of cash receipts, with freight days outstanding of roughly 45 to 50 days. He said the issue was not related to the company’s vessel acquisitions and could reverse if rates stabilize or decline.

“Say that things were steady now throughout the next quarter, you would get it back,” Balle said. “Would rates increase further? You would probably tie up a bit more on net working capital. Would it decrease? You would get it even more released.”

Strait of Hormuz Closure Drives Market Dislocation

Management devoted much of the call to the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war in late February. Meldgaard said the closure created a major disruption to global energy flows, constraining about 14% of global clean petroleum product volumes and around 30% of crude oil movements that would normally transit the strait.

He said tanker transits through the strait remained more than 95% below pre-conflict levels at the time of the call. The disruption stranded more than 200 crude and product tankers inside the Persian Gulf, according to TORM, equal to roughly 3% of the global product tanker fleet and 6% of the crude fleet.

Meldgaard said the market impact had been significant, tightening effective vessel supply and contributing to a sharp increase in freight rates. He also said bunker prices had moved higher, though availability remained secure. TORM had one vessel inside the Persian Gulf, and Meldgaard said the crew was doing well, morale was high and provisions were not an issue.

“We take a safety-first approach in all operating decisions,” Meldgaard said.

Fleet Renewal Continues

TORM continued its fleet renewal strategy during and after the quarter. Meldgaard said the company added younger secondhand vessels, committed to additional acquisitions and divested older tonnage. After quarter end, TORM agreed to acquire six MR resales, with four expected to be delivered in 2027 and two in 2028.

As of quarter end, the fleet consisted of 95 vessels. Once all announced transactions are completed, the fleet is expected to increase to 103 vessels on a fully delivered basis.

Asked by Clarksons Securities analyst Frode Mørkedal about the six MR acquisitions, Meldgaard said TORM compared three options: existing vessels on the water, resale vessels with relatively early delivery and newbuilding contracts. He said the company found the resale option more attractive based on pricing and delivery timing, and that the acquisitions met TORM’s internal return criteria.

Balle said broker valuations for TORM’s fleet stood at $3.6 billion at the end of the quarter, while net asset value increased to $3.1 billion. Average broker valuations for the fleet rose 9.7% during the quarter, with the strongest appreciation in the LR2 and LR1 segments. Net interest-bearing debt stood at $894 million, equal to a net loan-to-value ratio of 25.1%.

Management Sees Volatility as Opportunity

Meldgaard characterized the tanker market as being shaped by a growing number of geopolitical variables, including trade routes, cargo flows, sanctions regimes and security considerations. He said these factors create inefficiency through longer voyages, dislocated tonnage and volatility.

He also said the industry is not facing a simple return to prior conditions once the Strait of Hormuz reopens. Instead, he described the current environment as “a structural market reset,” with vessel repositioning, inventory rebuilding and lingering inefficiencies likely to support continued activity.

During the question-and-answer session, Meldgaard said TORM has used a mix of short-term and longer-term charter-outs and derivatives to capture value while retaining operational flexibility. He said the company has entered some one-year and three-year charter arrangements and has also used derivatives to cover some 2027 exposure.

Asked about recent rate movements, Meldgaard said the market had been influenced by buyers in Asia, Australia and East Africa seeking replacement cargoes from the Western Hemisphere while the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. He said either the strait could reopen, increasing cargo flows, or demand for Western Hemisphere products could rise again if it does not.

“The current, where there’s no call on products from either Strait of Hormuz because it’s impossible or from the west because the margins are not sufficiently high, I don’t think that is a long-term trend,” Meldgaard said.

About Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm's core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company's fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

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