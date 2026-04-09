TORM (CPSE:TRMD A) Price Target Increased by 15.92% to 185.64

The average one-year price target for TORM (CPSE:TRMD A) has been revised to 185,64 kr. / share. This is an increase of 15.92% from the prior estimate of 160,14 kr. dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 173,72 kr. to a high of 201,60 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.18% from the latest reported closing price of 185,30 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in TORM. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMD A is 0.11%, an increase of 17.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.32% to 41,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 26,425K shares representing 26.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,581K shares , representing a decrease of 53.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD A by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,043K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%.

Norges Bank holds 1,246K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIL holds 642K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 536K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%.

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