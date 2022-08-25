Tori Dunlap Breaks Down How Your Enneagram Type Affects Your Finances

Tori Dunlap is financial and career coach who committed to saving $100,000 by 25. As she detailed her journey publicly, she quickly caught the attention of the media and has amassed a large social following. She founded a blog and podcast called Her First 100K and is the author of the upcoming book Financial Feminist.

On a recent podcast episode, she discussed Enneagram types with expert Sarajane Case. They advised listeners how to use this tool to better manage their finances.

What is the Enneagram?

The Enneagram is a personality typing tool consisting of nine distinct personality types. It describes patterns in how people interpret the world and manage their emotions. Case states that, "Each type has something it thinks it has to be. So type ones think they have to be perfect. Type twos think they have to be loved and liked. Type threes think they have to be successful. Fours think they have to be original and seen in their uniqueness. Type fives think they have to be informed. Sixes think they have to be loyal. Sevens think they have to be happy and satisfied. Eights think they have to be strong. Nines think they have to be easy to get along with."

How do you learn your Enneagram type?

According to Case, quizzes are a popular way to find your Enneagram type but they are often wrong. "If you take a quiz, you are highly likely to mistype. They're 50% to 80% accurate because it's motivation based," Case states. She says the best way to learn your type is to read the descriptions of each Enneagram type.

When you read the descriptions that resonate with you, "you'll feel so seen and so uncomfortable." If you don't feel like this, then keep reading to find the one that makes you feel the most uncomfortable. The ones that are closest to your type will be the ones that you connect with the most, according to Case.

How does our Enneagram type impact our finances?

Case states that each Enneagram type approaches money differently. On the podcast, she briefly talks about each type and their money issues.

Type 1: Reformers

Ones struggle with feeling bad about spending money and "perfectionist procrastination," where they put things off until they can get them perfect. They tend to restrict pleasure so need to find balance.

Type 2: Helpers

Twos struggle with not spending money on other people and not wanting to earn love by buying them things because they want to share this bonding experience with them. They get caught up in financially supporting their families and sometimes use money as a tool to receive love. According to Case, Twos may struggle to spend money on themselves, so they may struggle to care for themselves while caring for others.

Type 3: Achievers

Threes tend to get caught up in debt because they try to "keep up with the Joneses." They're highly motivated and highly goal-oriented and tend to follow through on what they say they will do.

Type 4: Individualists

Fours are highly likely to spend a lot of money on very nice things so that they can live up to their aesthetic standards. They might spend a lot of money on a few quality items, whether that's for their home or for the way that they choose to dress.

Type 5: Investigators

Fives are motivated by being informed. They fear depletion. So they tend to hoard their resources and tend to be great savers. They may not want to spend any money ever on anything.

Type 6: Loyalists

Sixes value safety and security. They are seeking certainty and want answers. They tend to be very loyal to jobs, which can limit their income potential. They may struggle to use their savings to live a free and happy life because they want that stability and security. They are likely to have a stable job for years and are likely to buy and pay off their home as soon as possible.

Type 7: Enthusiasts

Sevens like to be satisfied and fear being trapped in emotional pain. They love new experiences and want to keep their options open. Sevens tend to spread themselves thin and are very good at convincing themselves that everything is possible and there will not be any negative consequences to their behavior.

Type 8: Challengers

Case states that Eights' biggest financial struggle, more than any other Enneagram type, is supporting their family members. They tend to be really protective of their family members and go above and beyond to make sure that their families are okay financially. Like Sevens, Eights tend to do things to the extreme and can go in either direction, deprivation or pleasure.

Type 9: Peacemakers

Nines tend to be easy to get along with. They may struggle with prioritization knowing what's most important and where to go next, and Case states that because of it, they can be intense procrastinators. So they tend to struggle with investing. Nines are probably not big spenders in the same sense that other types might be.

The Enneagram can be helpful, both for understanding more about ourselves and also understanding how we deal with our finances. Personality tests can sometimes be a good way to parse personal finance, and learn what to watch out for in the course of earning, spending, and saving.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.