Markets

Toray FY Net Profit Rises

May 13, 2026 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toray Industries (3402.T) reported that its fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent was 79.52 billion yen compared to 77.91 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 52.87 yen compared to 48.84 yen. Core operating income was 141.9 billion yen, down 0.6%. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, revenue was 2.59 trillion yen, up 0.9%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 61.82 yen, and revenue of 2.83 trillion yen. For the six months ending September 30, 2026, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 27.48 yen, and revenue of 1.37 trillion yen.

Toray shares are currently trading at 1,168 yen, up 1.92%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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