Topps Tiles Corrects Ex-Dividend Date

May 22, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Topps Tiles (GB:TPT) has released an update.

Topps Tiles PLC has issued a correction regarding the ex-dividend date previously announced in their Interim Financial Report. Shareholders can now expect the company’s shares to trade ex-dividend on June 6, 2024, with the interim dividend payment of 1.2 pence per share scheduled for July 12, 2024. This update does not affect any other information in the original report.

