Toppoint Holdings Inc. Expands and Modernizes Operating Chassis Fleet to Enhance Logistics Efficiency

Toppoint Holdings Inc. modernizes its chassis fleet, enhancing logistics efficiency and supporting ambitious growth in import/export operations.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. has announced the modernization of its operating chassis fleet, replacing older 40-foot models with advanced 20/40 adjustable chassis. This upgrade enhances the company's logistics by allowing for double moves per container, which improves efficiency in handling imports and exports while reducing empty miles and costs. The new fleet, which is nearly brand-new, supports the transportation of both 20-foot and 40-foot containers without the need for chassis swaps, streamlining operations and improving turnaround times at ports. CEO Leo Chan emphasized that this investment bolsters Toppoint's capacity to manage increased volumes and maintain high service reliability, thereby strengthening its competitive position in high-volume markets. The company, established in 2014 and based in North Wales, PA, specializes in transporting wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs and has expanded its operations to several key ports and recycling markets.

North Wales, PA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint Holdings” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion and modernization of its operating chassis fleet. The fleet has been upgraded with state-of-the-art 20/40 adjustable chassis, replacing the previous standard 40-foot models. This investment significantly enhances the Company’s ability to execute double moves per container, allowing for the efficient handling of both imports and exports in a single trip—reducing empty miles and increasing cost-effectiveness.





Prior to this upgrade, the average age of Toppoint’s chassis was nine years, with the fleet primarily consisting of standard 40-foot models. The transition to a nearly brand-new fleet of adjustable chassis enhances the Company’s import and export operations by eliminating unnecessary chassis swaps, optimizing backhaul opportunities, and improving overall freight efficiency. The ability to transport both 20-foot and 40-foot containers with a single chassis directly supports Toppoint’s strategy to streamline logistics, reduce congestion at ports, and improve turnaround times.





“As we expand our import vertical and capitalize on the efficiency of double moves per container, having the right equipment is essential,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “Upgrading to a nearly brand-new fleet of adjustable chassis allows us to seamlessly transport both 20-foot and 40-foot containers without the inefficiency of swapping trailers. This investment enhances our capacity to handle increased volumes while minimizing operational disruptions, reducing repair costs, and improving service reliability. By modernizing our fleet, we are strengthening our competitive position in high-volume import and export markets, optimizing efficiency at key ports, and enabling drivers to complete both inbound and outbound moves in a single trip. This upgrade significantly reduces downtime, enhances asset utilization, and improves overall supply chain fluidity—reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth.”







About Toppoint Holdings Inc.







Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to



https://toppointtrucking.com/



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







Investor Relations Inquiries:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020





TOPP@crescendo-ir.com











