TOPPAN, Tekscend Photomask To Participate In SEMICON Japan

(RTTNews) - TOPPAN, a subsidiary of TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F), and Tekscend Photomask Corp. will join at SEMICON Japan 2025, showcasing semiconductor photomasks, advanced semiconductor packaging utilizing large glass panels, and FC-BGA substrates supporting high-performance semiconductors. It will be held from December 17 through 19 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center.

TOPPAN is working to expand production capacity for Flip Chip-Ball Grid Array substrates and develop advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. TOPPAN's electronics business is targeting sustainable growth centered on semiconductor packaging.

