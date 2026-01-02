Topgolf Traffic Surges: Does Its Value Strategy Have Staying Power?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG delivered a meaningful inflection in its Topgolf business during third-quarter 2025, driven by a sharp acceleration in traffic tied to new value-focused initiatives. Management highlighted that Topgolf’s core 1 to 2-bay consumer segment, roughly 80% of revenues, posted high-teens traffic growth, pushing same-venue sales back into positive territory for the first time in several quarters.

The surge is closely linked to targeted pricing actions such as Sunday Funday and half-off golf Monday through Thursday, which repositioned Topgolf as a more accessible entertainment option without diluting the brand. Importantly, these offers did not materially erode profitability. Venue-level EBITDA margins held steady at just above 33%, roughly flat year over year, indicating that higher traffic volumes and improved utilization helped offset lower price points.

Encouragingly, management noted that roughly two-thirds of the traffic gains are coming from repeat visitors, not just first-time trial users. That mix points to genuine engagement rather than purely promotional spikes. Early traction from frequency drivers like summer passes and the new PlayMore subscription concept further supports the case for more durable demand.

Still, risks remain. The 3-plus bay corporate events business continues to lag, and value-led strategies can lose effectiveness if consumer behavior shifts or discounting becomes permanent. However, with traffic momentum extending into October and operational upgrades like Toast POS improving spend per visit, MODG appears to be balancing value and economics effectively.

For now, Topgolf’s value strategy looks less like a short-term fix and more like a structural reset, one that could sustain traffic if execution remains disciplined.

MODG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of MODG have gained 28.5% in the past six months against the industry’s decrease of 3%. In the same time frame, shares of other companies like Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF and American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT have gained 5% and declined 27.2%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MODG is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.55. Acushnet Holdings and American Outdoor are trading at P/S of 0.48X and 1.85X.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MODG’s 2026 loss estimate has narrowed in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MODG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

