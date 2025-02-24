Topgolf Callaway Posts Revenue Beat

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG), a leading company in the golf and active lifestyle industries, reported its Q4 2024 earnings on Feb. 24, 2025. The company's adjusted EPS exceeded expectations at -$0.33 compared to an anticipated -$0.40. Revenue of $924.4 million also surpassed the forecast of $884 million. Despite this outperformance, the quarter was marred by a substantial $1,452 million impairment charge in the Topgolf segment, influencing a GAAP net loss of $1,512.7 million. Nevertheless, overall revenue growth of 3.0% reflects resilience in key segments.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.33) $(0.404443) $(0.31) +6.5% Revenue $924.4M $884M $897.1M +3.0% Operating Cash Flow $382.0M N/A $364.7M +5.0% Adjusted EBITDA $101.4M N/A $69.8M +45.3%

About the Business

Topgolf Callaway Brands is known for its diversified portfolio within the golf and active lifestyle sectors, which includes products such as golf equipment, golf-based entertainment venues, and lifestyle apparel.

Recent focus has been on expanding new venues, notably in the Topgolf segment, which acts as a critical customer and revenue driver. Innovative technologies like Toptracer, a ball-tracking system, also play a pivotal role in enriching customer experiences and differentiating the brand in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Earnings Review

For Q4 2024, the Topgolf segment reported steady revenue at $439 million due to new venue openings despite an 8% decline in same venue sales. Golf Equipment showed impressive 12.7% revenue growth to $224.8 million, thanks to the success of its Ai-One Square 2 Square Odyssey putters. Meanwhile, the Active Lifestyle segment experienced growth of 0.7%, primarily due to TravisMathew's performance and restructuring outcomes at Jack Wolfskin that reduced costs and improved income by $3.4 million.

A significant challenge arose from the $1,452 million non-cash impairment charge on the Topgolf segment's goodwill and intangible assets, contributing to a substantial GAAP net loss. Nevertheless, the company's adjusted EBITDA surged 45.3% to $101.4 million, and operating cash flow improved by 5% compared to the prior year.

Looking Ahead

Management anticipates challenges in 2025, including unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and cost pressures, expected to affect both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA negatively. A forward focus remains on improving same venue sales at Topgolf venues and operational adjustments to enhance efficiency and maximize profitability.

While the company projects total revenue at around $4.2 billion for the forthcoming year, the primary strategic drive revolves around bolstering venue-level profitability and enhancing customer engagement through strategic expansions and innovative technology integrations.

