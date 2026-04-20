TopBuild Stock Gains 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD) are rising about 16 percent on Monday morning trading, possibly due to QXO, Inc.'s (QXO) announcement yesterday to acquire the company for $17 billion.

The company's shares are currently trading at $478.04 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 16.50 percent. The stock opened at $396.62 and has climbed as high as $489.26 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $273.87 to $559.47.

The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval. Closing is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

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