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TopBuild Stock Gains 16%

April 20, 2026 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD) are rising about 16 percent on Monday morning trading, possibly due to QXO, Inc.'s (QXO) announcement yesterday to acquire the company for $17 billion.

The company's shares are currently trading at $478.04 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 16.50 percent. The stock opened at $396.62 and has climbed as high as $489.26 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $273.87 to $559.47.

The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval. Closing is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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