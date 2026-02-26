TopBuild Corp. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - TopBuild Corp. (BLD) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $104.52 million, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $150.54 million, or $5.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TopBuild Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $126.66 million or $4.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $1.485 billion from $1.312 billion last year.

TopBuild Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104.52 Mln. vs. $150.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.71 vs. $5.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.485 Bln vs. $1.312 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.