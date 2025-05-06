TopBuild Corp. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - TopBuild Corp. (BLD) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $123.39 million, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $152.38 million, or $4.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TopBuild Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $135.15 million or $4.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $1.233 billion from $1.279 billion last year.

TopBuild Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.39 Mln. vs. $152.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.23 vs. $4.79 last year. -Revenue: $1.233 Bln vs. $1.279 Bln last year.

For the full year, TopBuild has confirmed its sales outlook of $5.050 billion - $5.350 billion.

