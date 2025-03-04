TopBuild Announces Acquisition Of Seal-Rite Insulation

(RTTNews) - TopBuild Corp. (BLD), a US-based installer and distributor of insulation and building materials Tuesday has agreed to acquire Seal-Rite Insulation, an Omaha-based company generating $15 million in annual revenue.

Seal-Rite has provided fiberglass and spray foam insulation for residential and commercial markets in Omaha and Lincoln for over 25 years. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

TopBuild CEO Robert Buck highlighted the acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen the company's Nebraska presence, citing Seal-Rite's strong reputation and proven track record.

Seal-Rite President Gil Bittner expressed enthusiasm about joining TopBuild, emphasizing continued customer value and service excellence.

