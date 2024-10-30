News & Insights

Stocks
BLD

TopBuild to acquire Shannon Global Energy Solutions, terms undisclosed

October 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TopBuild (BLD) has entered into an agreement to acquire Shannon Global Energy Solutions, based in North Tonawanda, New York, with approximately $11M in annual revenue. Shannon Global, with a 36-year history, designs and fabricates reusable thermal, acoustical and safety products for many large multinational customers. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.