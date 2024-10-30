TopBuild to acquire Shannon Global Energy Solutions, terms undisclosed

TopBuild (BLD) has entered into an agreement to acquire Shannon Global Energy Solutions, based in North Tonawanda, New York, with approximately $11M in annual revenue. Shannon Global, with a 36-year history, designs and fabricates reusable thermal, acoustical and safety products for many large multinational customers. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
