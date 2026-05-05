Topaz Energy Corp Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$34.03 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$28.01 million, or C$0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Topaz Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$38.16 million or C$0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to C$94.57 million from C$92.15 million last year.

Topaz Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$34.03 Mln. vs. C$28.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.18 last year. -Revenue: C$94.57 Mln vs. C$92.15 Mln last year.

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