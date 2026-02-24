Topaz Energy Corp Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$32.69 million, or C$0.21 per share. This compares with C$19.87 million, or C$0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Topaz Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$32.90 million or C$0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to C$86.71 million from C$82.17 million last year.

Topaz Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$32.69 Mln. vs. C$19.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.21 vs. C$0.13 last year. -Revenue: C$86.71 Mln vs. C$82.17 Mln last year.

