Top Wind Energy Stocks That Will Drive Long-Term Portfolio Growth

An updated edition of the Jun 11, 2025 article.



Renewable energy is increasingly recognized for its significant role in combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security globally. Among various alternative energy sources, wind power has emerged as a key driver of the clean energy transition.



Wind power capacity in the United States has grown significantly over the past couple of decades, rising from 2.4 gigawatts (GW) in 2000 to more than 153 GW in 2024. Per a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), wind power output increased 6.4% year over year in 2024, accounting for 10% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation. The lucrative tax credits, coupled with cost reductions in wind energy production led by technological advancements, have rekindled wind project growth.



There has been a major swing in the U.S. generation mix over the years, driven by the significant growth in wind generation capacity. Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, wind power accounted for approximately 27% of capacity additions on average to the U.S. power system since 2010.



The wind energy market is capitalizing on several favorable trends, including growing electricity demand driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and rapid industrialization. Per the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. grid is projected to add 7.7 GW of wind generation capacity in 2025, reflecting an increase from 5.1 GW added last year.



This projected increase will be supported by large offshore wind projects, including the 800-megawatt (MW) Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts and the 715-MW Revolution Wind in Rhode Island. States like Texas, Massachusetts and Wyoming will see nearly half of 2025 wind capacity additions.



Leading wind energy companies like Dominion Energy, Inc. D, DTE Energy Company DTE, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP and Arcosa, Inc. ACA present compelling opportunities for investors, given their strong foothold in the market, research and development capabilities and market expansion. As clean energy technologies evolve, they are set to capitalize on growth opportunities and provide lucrative investment prospects. Our Wind Energy Screen helps identify stocks with high growth potential in this dynamic sector.



4 Wind Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Arcosa is a well-known provider of infrastructure-related products and services that serve the energy, construction and transportation markets. The company’s Engineered Structures business provides wind towers, utility structures and telecommunication structures for wind power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and wireless communication markets.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s Engineered Structures business continues to witness strong demand for its wind towers and engineered structures. Robust orders for its utility structures, driven by increasing grid hardening and reliability initiatives, have been driving its performance. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been a significant growth catalyst for ACA’s wind towers business. Since the passage of the act, Arcosa has grabbed $1.1 billion worth of new orders through 2028. A significant portion of these orders will cater to the wind energy expansion projects in the Southwest.



The significant growth in new orders and a strong backlog level led Arcosa to open a new plant in New Mexico and it started delivering towers from the facility in the second quarter of 2024. The company remains well-placed to benefit from the growing requirement for load enhancements in the United States.



Dominion Energy, together with its subsidiaries, produces and transports energy in the United States. It is a major energy company engaged in regulated and non-regulated electricity distribution, generation and transmission businesses. The company has a portfolio of nearly 30,300 MW of electric-generating capacity, 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines and 79,700 miles of electric distribution lines.



Dominion Energy has a well-chalked-out long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. After spending $6 billion in the 2018-2022 period, the company plans to invest $10.8 billion in 2025 and $50 billion in the 2025-2029 period to further strengthen its operations. Its long-term objective is to operate more battery storage, solar, hydro and wind (offshore as well as onshore) projects by 2036 and increase the renewable energy capacity by more than 15% per year, on average, over the next 15 years.



By 2035, the Zacks Rank #2 company also intends to make zero and low-emitting resources accountable for 99% of its electric generation. The company is working on offshore wind projects and battery storage projects to lower emissions.



Brookfield Renewable Partners owns and operates several renewable power generating facilities. The company's power generating portfolio is comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Brazil.



The Zacks Rank #2 company’s exposure in wind and utility-scale solar generation sectors has been enabling it to capitalize on the growing opportunities across the renewable power sectors, with high cash margins and minimum fuel input cost. BEP has a target of $8-$9 billion investment over the next five years and intends to raise its funds from operations (FFO) per unit by more than 10% on an annual basis in the long term.



Brookfield Renewable has a strong development pipeline, with a massive 200 GW worth of projects. Also, its pace of commissioning projects is tracking toward 10 GW a year, which is expected to grow in the coming years. Also, its renewable energy framework deal with Microsoft to provide more than 10.5 GW of clean energy capacity between 2026 and 2030 holds promise.



DTE Energy is a diversified energy company that develops and manages energy-related businesses and services. The company has been investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE aims to invest more than $10 billion in the clean energy transition over the next 10 years.



To promote clean energy, DTE has its MIGreen Power program, through which it offers its customers the option to source their energy usage from renewables. This program aims to substantially accelerate the development of new wind and solar projects across Michigan.



By 2026, DTE Energy aims to add more than 1,000 MW of new clean energy projects to meet this program’s demand. Such clean energy-related initiatives should enable DTE to meet its carbon emission reduction target. Notably, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company plans to reduce carbon emissions of its electric utility operations by 65% in 2028, 85% in 2032 and 90% by 2040 from the 2005 level.



