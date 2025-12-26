Top Wind Energy Stocks Poised to Benefit From Clean Energy Transition

An updated edition of the Nov. 6, 2025 article.



The demand for renewable energy continues to rise globally as efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensify. Of the several forms of alternative energy, wind power stands at the forefront of the clean energy transition, a critical theme in combating climate change.



In recent years, wind energy has emerged as one of the largest renewable sources of electricity generation in the United States. Key drivers behind its growing popularity include lower production costs, supportive government policies and rising demand across power and transportation markets.



Per the Statista report, the US has experienced significant growth in wind power capacity over the years, reaching more than 154 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity at 2024-end. This report highlights that wind power output accounted for approximately 10% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation in the year.



The wind energy sector is reaping the benefits of robust demand for electric power led by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data centers, growing popularity of electric vehicles (EV) and an increase in residential demand. Per the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in December 2025, the U.S. grid is projected to add about 7.5 GW of wind generation capacity in 2025.



The wind energy sector continues to gain momentum with greater flexibility and scalability, despite a shift in the U.S. federal policy regarding offshore wind development projects. The sector is likely to gain from the ongoing expansionary efforts in the U.S. wind power capacity, supported by major wind projects like the 800-megawatt (MW) Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts.



Driven by these strong fundamentals, the wind energy sector has emerged as an attractive theme for investors seeking to invest in high-potential stocks. This has made wind energy companies like NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Constellation Energy Corp. CEG, PG&E Corp. PCG and Arcosa, Inc. ACA worth considering for any investment portfolio. Our Wind Energy Screen helps identify stocks with high growth potential in this dynamic sector.



4 Wind Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye On

NextEra Energy is a public utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources LLC (“NEER”), is the leading generator of wind energy globally, based on MWh produced on a net generation basis.



In 2024, NEER successfully expanded its new wind generating capacity by 1,365 MW and also added 755 MW of battery storage capacity, thereby increasing its backlog of contracted renewable development projects. As of 2024-end, the business operated wind facilities in 23 U.S. states and four provinces in Canada, carrying a total generating capacity of approximately 26,335 MW.



To further expand its renewable portfolio, NEER plans to add a significant clean power generation asset across the United States over the 2024–2027 time period. In third-quarter 2025, NEER had nearly three GW of renewable projects in its existing backlog.



PG&E operates as the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The Zacks Rank #2 company’s exposure in wind energy stems from the procurement of power from several renewable resources, including wind, and developing its wind farms.



PCG has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving the cost structure, performance and the reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. Going forward, its bottom line is expected to be driven by favorable decisions from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth.



Additionally, PG&E continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects and electric system safety and reliability to further strengthen its grid and thereby boost customer satisfaction. To this end, the company made capital expenditures worth $10.6 billion in 2024. PG&E aims to invest $12.9 billion in 2025.



Arcosa is a leading manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services that serve the energy, construction and transportation markets. The company’s Engineered Structures business provides wind towers, utility structures and telecommunication structures for wind power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and wireless communication markets.



This Zacks Rank #2 company’s Engineered Structures business continues to benefit from strong demand for its wind towers and engineered structures. Robust orders for its utility structures, driven by increasing grid hardening and reliability initiatives, have been driving its performance. Revenues from the Engineered Structures segment increased 11.3% year over year in third-quarter 2025. The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been a significant growth catalyst for ACA’s wind tower business. Since the passing of the act, Arcosa has grabbed $1.1 billion worth of new orders through 2028. A significant portion of these orders will cater to the wind energy expansion projects in the Southwest.



In order to execute the robust growth in new orders and a strong backlog level, Arcosa opened a new plant in New Mexico and started delivering towers from the facility in second-quarter 2024. Exiting the third quarter, the company had delivered about half of the orders it received on account of the IRA. It remains well-placed to benefit from the growing requirement for load enhancements in the United States.



Constellation Energy is a well-recognised provider of electric power, natural gas and energy management services to 2 million customers across the continental United States. CEG operates 27 wind projects across 10 states that are capable of producing about 1,400 MW of electricity, of which about 750 MW are Constellation-owned.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is launching a $350 million initiative to increase the output and lifespan of its portfolio of renewable energy sources by enhancing efficiency, increasing output and extending the life of its Criterion wind project in Oakland, MD, by 20 years. This action will deliver more carbon-free electricity to the area.



Constellation Energy's repowering initiatives will allow 315 MW of its current carbon-free wind fleet to generate more power at the same wind conditions during the life of this fleetwide operation. CEG produced 182 terawatt-hours of zero-emissions electricity during 2024, enough to power 16 million homes and avoid more than 122 million metric tons of carbon emissions.



