Top Wind Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye on For Solid Returns

An updated edition of the April 29, 2025 article.



With rising global awareness and government pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, renewable sources of energy have taken over fossil fuels for power generation. Industries have increasingly been focusing on sustainability initiatives to move ahead in their path to net-zero emissions. Also, automakers are rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles as part of their sustainability goals.



Among various alternative energy sources, wind power stands out as a key driver of the clean energy transition. In the United States, wind energy generates a record share of electricity production, making it one of the largest sources of renewable energy since 2019. Over the years, the onshore wind energy capacity has increased steadily, rising from 2.4 gigawatts (GW) in 2000 to more than 153 GW in 2024.



Per a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), wind power output accounted for 10% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation in 2024, reflecting an increase of 6.4% from the previous year. In March and April 2024, electricity generated from wind energy surpassed coal-fired generation for two consecutive months for the first time in U.S. history.



The significant growth in U.S. wind generation capacity has led to a major swing in the generation mix. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report reflects that wind power accounted for roughly 27% of capacity additions on average to the U.S. power system since 2010.



The wind energy market is benefiting from multiple trends, including growing electricity demand driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and rapid urbanization. Per the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published by EIA, the U.S. grid is projected to add 7.7 GW of wind generation capacity in 2025, reflecting an increase from 5.1 GW added last year.



If you intend to capitalize on this buzzing trend, our Wind Energy Thematic Screen could make it easy to identify high-potential stocks such as NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, OGE Energy Corp. OGE, Portland General Electric Company POR and Arcosa, Inc. ACA. By leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to benefit from emerging trends.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Wind Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Arcosa is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services that serve the energy, construction and transportation markets. The company’s Engineered Structures business provides wind towers, utility structures and telecommunication structures for wind power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and wireless communication markets.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is benefiting from solid demand for its wind towers and engineered structures. The Engineered Structures business is witnessing robust orders for its utility structures, driven by increasing grid hardening and reliability initiatives. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been a significant growth catalyst for ACA’s wind towers business. Since the passage of the act, the company has grabbed $1.1 billion worth of new orders through 2028. A significant portion of these orders will cater to the wind energy expansion projects in the Southwest.



Driven by robust orders and a strong backlog level, Arcosa unveiled a new plant in New Mexico and started delivering towers from the facility in 2024. With positive trends in the wind energy market, Arcosa also remains well-positioned to benefit from the growing requirement for load enhancements in the United States.



Portland General Electric is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. POR generates power primarily from wind, solar and hydropower. Portland General Electric currently operates four wind farms, six thermal plants and seven hydroelectric facilities.



The Zacks Rank #2 company is witnessing solid industrial load growth, driven by high-tech and data center customers. To further expand its renewable portfolio, POR plans to add a significant clean power generation asset over the long term. Portland General Electric’s major capital projects continue to proceed per plan and the addition of new renewable projects continues to boost its renewable portfolio.



The company’s focus on projects related to upgrades across its transmission and distribution systems is expected to support its long-term growth.



NextEra Energy is a public utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources LLC (“NEER”), is the world’s leading generator of wind energy, based on MWh produced on a net generation basis.



NEER successfully added 1,365 MW of new wind generating capacity and 755 MW of battery storage capacity in 2024, thereby increasing its backlog of contracted renewable development projects. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the business operated wind facilities in 23 U.S. states and four provinces in Canada, carrying a total generating capacity of approximately 26,335 MW.



To further expand its renewable portfolio, NEER plans to add a significant clean power generation asset across the United States over the 2024–2027 time frame. In first-quarter 2025, NEER had nearly 3.2 GW of renewable projects in the existing backlog.



OGE Energy is the largest electric utility in Oklahoma. The company has been investing steadily to expand its renewable generation assets. As of Dec. 31, 2024, it owned the 120 megawatts (MW) Centennial, 101 MW OU Spirit and 228 MW Crossroads wind farms.



This Zacks Rank #3 company offers the Renewable Energy Credit purchase program, the Green Power Wind Rider and the Utility Solar Program, which are rate options that make renewable energy resources available as a voluntary option to all OG&E (wholly-owned subsidiary of OGE Energy) Oklahoma retail customers. OG&E aims to continue to deploy more renewable energy sources that do not emit greenhouse gases. Such initiatives should further boost OGE Energy’s renewable energy portfolio.



To further promote clean energy, the company has also been focused on reducing its carbon emission load. To this end, OG&E's current business strategy has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60% compared with the 2005 level. Emissions of ozone-forming nitrogen oxide have been reduced by approximately 80% and emissions of sulfur dioxide by around 95%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portland General Electric Company (POR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.