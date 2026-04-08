Top Wind Energy Stocks to Buy For Long-Term Portfolio Gain

An updated edition of the Feb. 17, 2026 article.



The transition toward renewable energy continues to gain momentum as global efforts to minimize greenhouse gas emissions intensify. Industries have increasingly been focusing on sustainability initiatives to move ahead in their path to net-zero emissions. Automakers are rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles as part of their sustainability goals.



Among various alternative energy sources, wind power stands at the forefront in combating climate change. There has been a significant swing in the U.S. generation mix over the years, driven by the substantial growth in wind generation capacity. The growing popularity behind the increased adoption of wind energy includes its abundant supply, sustainable zero-emission technology and lower production costs, thereby providing enormous ecological benefits, energy efficiency and job creation.



Per the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US has experienced significant growth in wind power capacity over the years, reaching more than 160 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity at the end of first-quarter 2026. This report also highlights that wind power output accounted for about 11% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation in 2025. Per the report, the share of the wind power output to overall U.S. electricity generation is projected to remain 11% in 2026 and increase to 12% in 2027.



The wind energy sector is benefiting from multiple trends, including growing electricity demand driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, widespread adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV) and the accelerating need for energy security and decarbonization. Per the EIA report, the U.S. grid is projected to add 11.6 GW of wind generation capacity in 2026, reflecting an increase from about seven GW added last year.



Despite a shift in the U.S. federal policy regarding offshore wind development projects, the wind energy sector continues to gain traction with greater flexibility and scalability. There have been ongoing expansionary efforts in the U.S. wind power capacity, supported by large wind projects like 800-megawatt (MW) Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts and the 715-MW Revolution Wind project in Rhode Island. Several other projects, like Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind and Empire Wind I Offshore farm, will also help in transforming the U.S. wind energy landscape.



If you intend to capitalize on this buzzing trend, our Wind Energy Thematic Screen could make it easy to identify high-potential stocks such as Duke Energy Corporation DUK, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED and DTE Energy Company DTE. By leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to benefit from emerging trends.



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4 Wind Energy Stocks to Bet on Now

Based in Charlotte, NC, Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider offering efficient power and energy services. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is currently focused on expanding its scale of operations, implementing modern technologies at its facilities as well as enhancing its renewable generation portfolio by investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects.



As part of its clean energy portfolio expansion strategy, the company is investing heavily in constructing generation facilities that produce reduced CO2 emissions per unit of electricity generated compared with coal. To this end, in July 2025, Duke Energy Florida announced the completion of the Sundance Renewable Energy Center in Madison County.



Duke Energy is expected to bring 1,200 MW of onshore wind in service by 2033, in addition to targeting 800-1,100 MW of offshore wind by 2034 and 2,200-2,400 MW by 2035. Such solid renewable capacity maximization plans should enable the company to further bolster its footprint in the expanding renewable energy market.



Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, Constellation Energy is a well-recognized provider of electric power, natural gas and energy management services to 2 million customers across the continental United States. CEG operates 27 wind projects across 10 states that are capable of producing about 1,400 MW of electricity, of which about 750 MW are Constellation-owned.



This Zacks Rank #2 company is launching a $350 million initiative to increase the output and lifespan of its portfolio of renewable energy sources by enhancing efficiency, increasing output and extending the life of its Criterion wind project in Oakland, MD. This action will deliver more carbon-free electricity to the area.



Constellation Energy's repowering initiatives will allow 315 MW of its current carbon-free wind fleet to generate more power at the same wind conditions during the life of this fleetwide operation. CEG produced 183 terawatt-hours of zero-emissions electricity during 2025, enough to power 16 million homes and avoid more than 122 million metric tons of carbon emissions.



Based in New York, Consolidated Edison is a diversified utility holding company with subsidiaries engaged in both regulated and unregulated businesses. The company is involved in the regulated electric, gas and steam delivery businesses across the US.



The Zacks Rank #2 company is currently building the Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub, a transmission substation that will strengthen New York’s power grid and provide the flexibility for offshore wind resources to interconnect to it during construction and after commencing operation. This hub, expected to be completed by 2028, should be able to accommodate up to 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity.



Meanwhile, in October 2023, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) selected three new offshore wind projects for contract negotiations, representing 4,032 MW of energy by 2030. One of the conditional awards, the Community Offshore Wind project, is expected to connect 1,314 MW of offshore wind electricity through the Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub by 2030.



Detroit, MI-based, DTE Energy is a diversified energy company that develops and manages energy-related businesses and services. The Zacks Rank #2 company has been investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE aims to invest more than $10 billion in the clean energy transition over the next 10 years.



To promote clean energy, DTE has its MIGreenPower program, through which it offers its customers the option to source their energy usage from renewables. This program aims to substantially accelerate the development of new wind and solar projects across Michigan.



The 50-plus wind and solar parks, under this program, already generate enough clean energy to power more than 835,000 homes. DTE Energy aims to generate enough energy from Michigan wind and solar to power approximately 5.5 million homes by 2042, with support from the MIGreenPower program. Such clean energy-related initiatives should enable DTE Energy to duly meet its carbon emission reduction target.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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