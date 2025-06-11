Top Wealth Group Holding Limited Granted Additional 180 Days to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

Top Wealth Group granted 180 days to regain Nasdaq compliance for minimum bid price under listing rules.

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited announced that it received a letter from Nasdaq granting an additional 180 days, until December 8, 2025, to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share. If compliance is not achieved by this date, the Company could face delisting, though it can appeal this decision. Top Wealth is evaluating strategies to ensure compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements. The Company, which operates in the caviar market and offers products under the brand "Imperial Cristal Caviar," aims to use reasonable efforts to meet the listing criteria.

Potential Positives

The company has been granted an additional 180 days by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, providing a significant opportunity to address the situation.

Top Wealth is actively evaluating options to regain compliance, indicating a proactive approach towards maintaining its listing status.

The success of the Company’s caviar brand, “Imperial Cristal Caviar,” which has achieved tremendous sales growth, highlights its market viability and potential for revenue generation.

The endorsement of its caviar products with CITES permits underscores the Company’s commitment to sustainable practices in its operations.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it has only until December 8, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, raising concerns about its financial stability.

If the company fails to demonstrate compliance, it faces potential delisting from Nasdaq, which could significantly impact its market presence and investor confidence.

The company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance, indicating uncertainty about its ability to meet regulatory requirements in the future.

FAQ

What recent development has Top Wealth Group announced?

Top Wealth Group announced it received an additional 180 days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

When is the new compliance deadline for Top Wealth Group?

The new compliance deadline for Top Wealth Group is December 8, 2025.

What happens if Top Wealth fails to regain compliance?

If compliance is not achieved by the deadline, Nasdaq will notify the Company that its securities may be delisted.

What is Top Wealth Group's main business focus?

Top Wealth Group specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar and operates under the brand “Imperial Cristal Caviar.”

How can I contact Top Wealth Group for more information?

For more information, contact Top Wealth Group Investor Relations via email at ir@topwealth.cc.

Hong Kong, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG) (“Top Wealth” or the “Company”), announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on June 10, 2025, indicating that the Company is granted an additional 180 calendar days, until December 8, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share, as stipulated by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). If compliance cannot be demonstrated by December 8, 2025, Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company’s securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel.





The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. The Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2).







About Top Wealth Group Holding Limited







Top Wealth Group Holding Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Wealth Group (International) Limited. The Company specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar, and its caviar and caviar products are endorsed with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (“CITES”) permits. The Company supplies caviar to its customers under its customer’s brand labels (i.e. private labeling), and the Company also sells the caviar product under the Company’s caviar brand, “Imperial Cristal Caviar”, which has continuously achieved tremendous sales growth since its launch in the market.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in verbal statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Top Wealth Group Holding Limited





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@topwealth.cc





