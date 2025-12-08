Top Thematic Investing Opportunities for 2026

(1:00) - What Impact Will Artificial General Intelligence Have On Tech Going Forward?

(6:20) - Why Have Data Centers And Power Restricted AI Expansion?

(10:10) - Who Stands To Benefit The Most As The AI Ecosystem Evolves?

(13:30) - Are We In An AI Bubble?

(16:45) - Top Investment Themes To Keep On Your Radar In 2026

(19:30) - Global X Defense Tech ETF: SHLD

(21:25) - How Should Investors Gain Exposure To The AI Infrastructure And Data Centers?

(26:30) - Episode Roundup: AIQ, PAVE, ZAP, CHPX, SMH, SOXX

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X, about the best thematic investment opportunities for 2026.

OpenAI released ChatGPT a little over three years ago, kicking off the current AI mania and fueling a powerful rally in AI-related stocks. NVIDIA NVDA became the first company to surpass a $5 trillion market capitalization in October.

The world’s biggest companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) when machines become capable of performing human-level cognitive tasks.

According to Global X, while ChatGPT catalyzed mass-market AI adoption, the coming AGI-driven transformation could be even larger and more disruptive than any tech wave we’ve seen before and it may propel the next decade of tech dominance.

Chips and hardware have been the early beneficiaries of the AI trade, but as the AI ecosystem matures, the entire computing value chain is going to broaden. ETFs like the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ and iShares Future AI & Tech ETF ARTY have significantly outperformed the broader market this year as well.

Around the world, rising tensions are sparking a defense spending boom, as countries race to upgrade with AI, autonomous drones, and advanced cyber defenses.

The Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD invests in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of defense technology. Palantir Technologies PLTR is its top holding.

The global infrastructure theme is likely at a pivotal inflection point, driven by both urgency and innovation. Take a look at ETFs like the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

