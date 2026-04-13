Top Streaming Stocks to Watch as Digital Viewing Dominates

An updated edition of the Feb. 26, 2026 article.



The global streaming content industry has grown from a secondary media option into a primary force in how people consume entertainment and information. Subscription video, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms, live streaming and digital audio now make up a multibillion-dollar market, fueled by wide broadband access and the rise of connected TVs. This transition has created strong opportunities for companies such as Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Roku, Inc. ROKU and FuboTV Inc. FUBO, all of which are benefiting from streaming’s deeper influence across the media landscape.



Today’s streaming services serve nearly every major category, including on-demand video, live sports, music and podcasts. Advanced recommendation systems and personalization tools are also improving engagement by making content discovery easier and more relevant for users. In major markets, streaming has now surpassed traditional linear television, with Nielsen reporting that it represented more than 45% of total U.S. TV viewing time in December 2025.



Advertising is increasingly central to the business model as ad-supported options gain momentum. Lower-cost subscription tiers and FAST channels are attracting viewers seeking affordable choices, while programmatic advertising and stronger measurement capabilities are helping streaming platforms win a larger share of TV ad spending.



As growth matures, companies are shifting focus toward profitability, churn reduction and content efficiency. Future success will likely depend on monetization, user engagement, disciplined spending, global expansion and localized, AI-enhanced experiences.



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FuboTV began in 2015 as a sports-first streaming service for cord-cutters who wanted live games. By April 2026, it has become a broader live TV platform, sharpened by its 2025 business combination with Hulu + Live TV. This evolution gives Fubo more scale, reach and operating leverage. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, the combined business ended with 6.2 million North America subscribers and positive pro forma adjusted EBITDA, showing the streaming model is getting sturdier as the platform matures.



The growth story is also getting more specific. Recent deals added Spectrum SportsNet LA for Dodgers coverage and BravesVision for Braves access, while Hulu + Live TV added Fubo Sports Network, which deepens sports inventory and helps Fubo stay differentiated.



Product execution looks stronger, too. In April, Fubo upgraded its iOS and Android apps with AI-powered features such as live video carousels, better Team Channels and instant key-play alerts. For sports fans, this makes the service more useful every day.



Fubo’s streaming business appears better positioned to grow smarter, not just bigger. Management now targets $80 million to $100 million in pro forma adjusted EBITDA for 2026, at least $300 million by 2028, and positive free cash flow in 2027. FUBO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Roku’s streaming story started in 2008 with a Netflix player built to bring internet video to TV. Since then, it has grown into a broader platform business centered on discovery, ads, subscriptions, live sports and The Roku Channel itself.



This platform keeps getting larger. Roku finished 2025 with more than 90 million streaming households globally, 145.6 billion streaming hours and 18% platform revenue growth. Management sees continued double-digit platform revenue growth, supported by engagement, ad tools and a stronger home-screen experience.



The Roku Channel adds another layer of strength. It reached 6.3% of all TV streaming in December 2025 and gives Roku more control over ad inventory, promotion and attention. This matters as free streaming becomes a bigger part of viewing habits.



Internationally, Roku is widening its streaming footprint. It recently launched Howdy in Mexico and already operates The Roku Channel across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the U.K. The expansion suggests room to grow subscriptions and advertising beyond its core market.



Roku’s streaming outlook remains promising. New sports rights, subscription bundles, interactive discovery, and wider international monetization should deepen engagement and lift revenue per household. Roku looks well-positioned because it is building scale, content and monetization together, and management sees a path to 100 million streaming households this year. ROKU also sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Alphabet’s streaming story began with YouTube in 2005 and then widened from free user clips into a much broader platform. Today, it spans ad-supported video, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, podcasts, sports and a fast-growing connected TV presence.



This evolution matters because YouTube is no longer just a traffic machine. It is building a streaming bundle around subscriptions, creators and TV viewing. More watching is shifting to living rooms, where YouTube has become America’s leading streaming platform.



The subscription side is encouraging. YouTube Music and Premium reached 125 million subscribers, including trials, while management said YouTube subscriptions posted strong growth in 2025. New flexible YouTube TV plans should widen the funnel and improve choice without weakening reach.



There is a deeper advantage here: scale across formats. Podcasts now draw one billion monthly users on YouTube, and TV viewing keeps rising. This gives Alphabet more ways to sell ads, lift subscription value and keep creators inside one ecosystem.



The long-term case is simple. As streaming moves toward bundles, bigger screens and creator-first entertainment, Alphabet looks ready to win share. Its next phase should come from discovery, smarter ad tools, sports depth and more relationships beyond video. GOOGL has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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